MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Stock Price Up 2.5%

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) traded up 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $9.50. 126,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,346,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.20 million, a P/E ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.51.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.31 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peggy Vaughan bought 44,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $300,896.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Bruce Turner bought 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $489,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 205,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,011 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arctis Global LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International during the second quarter worth $30,115,000. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 511.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 5,886.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,284,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,149,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 265.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.