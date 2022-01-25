Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.51) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.18) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.18) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 235 ($3.17) to GBX 240 ($3.24) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.71) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 290 ($3.91).

Shares of LON MONY opened at GBX 195.10 ($2.63) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 209.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 229.32. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1-year low of GBX 192.70 ($2.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 311 ($4.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

