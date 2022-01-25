Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $14,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.20.

MPWR stock opened at $402.02 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.51 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $495.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $484.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.34, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.42, for a total value of $899,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $247,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $17,884,422. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

