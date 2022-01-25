Morgan Stanley Boosts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $155.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FANG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.85.

FANG stock traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.81. 45,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.85, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $56.13 and a 12-month high of $131.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.65.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

