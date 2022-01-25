Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 916.5% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 74,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after buying an additional 67,489 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 33,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the third quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $2,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

MS stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.36. The company had a trading volume of 420,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,351,021. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $172.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

