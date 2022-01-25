Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $103.92 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up about 4.5% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of MercadoLibre worth $103,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 26.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,707,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in MercadoLibre by 4.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in MercadoLibre by 40.3% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 206,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,985,000 after acquiring an additional 59,217 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $452,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $32.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $994.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 645.68 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,212.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,518.35. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $957.60 and a 12-month high of $2,012.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MELI. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,917.43.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

