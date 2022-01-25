Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $19.11 Million Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,508 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $19,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 0.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,906,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,625,500,000 after buying an additional 207,884 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,320,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $681,541,000 after acquiring an additional 103,230 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 0.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,931,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,654,000 after purchasing an additional 21,709 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 23.4% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,530,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,260 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 7.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,991,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,076,000 after purchasing an additional 426,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.66. 8,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,674. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.72. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $61.35 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.