Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,669,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,724 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $37,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,839.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

BSCP traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $21.65. 9 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,715. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.63 and a 12-month high of $22.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

