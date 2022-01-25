Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,231 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Heska were worth $16,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Heska by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heska by 618.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Heska by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heska by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,194,000 after buying an additional 13,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Heska by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Heska alerts:

NASDAQ HSKA traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,691. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Heska Co. has a 1 year low of $138.56 and a 1 year high of $275.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 787.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.00 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

HSKA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Heska in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Heska has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.86.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA).

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.