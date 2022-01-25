Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,421 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $9,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in LCI Industries by 344.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCI Industries stock traded down $6.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.44. 442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,720. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.75. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $115.07 and a fifty-two week high of $163.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.50.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.03. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $235,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

