Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 508 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Tyler Technologies worth $11,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,939,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,148,000 after acquiring an additional 17,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 40.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $1,790,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total value of $2,700,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,421 shares of company stock valued at $34,852,502. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TYL stock traded down $19.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $447.01. 537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,949. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.80 and a 12 month high of $557.55. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $509.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $497.48.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.95.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

