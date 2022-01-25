Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,179 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,280 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,179 shares during the period. Zendesk comprises approximately 1.3% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $28,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Zendesk during the third quarter valued at $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Zendesk during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 34.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zendesk by 134.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in Zendesk during the second quarter valued at $119,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays began coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zendesk from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.92.

In other news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $221,176.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $970,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,596 shares of company stock valued at $16,002,870. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZEN traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.54. 4,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,735. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.87.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Zendesk’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

