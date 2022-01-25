M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to “Overweight”

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $190.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $170.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price target on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $174.81.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $166.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.38. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $128.46 and a 12-month high of $186.93.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 21.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter worth $3,010,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter worth $1,089,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 35.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,172,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,059,381,000 after purchasing an additional 63,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

