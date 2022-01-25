Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,539.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.42. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $20.06.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $535.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.94 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

