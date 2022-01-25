Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $64.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.70.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADC shares. Citigroup lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.91.

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

