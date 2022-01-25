Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 459.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 32,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 26,582 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 154,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

Shares of LYV opened at $108.82 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.62. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.45) earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.