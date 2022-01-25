Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,162,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,975,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 51.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,047,000 after buying an additional 33,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $168.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.96 and a 12 month high of $230.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $1.00. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

