MV Capital Management Inc. Buys 25 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 240.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $770.00 to $657.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $791.00 to $680.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $708.83.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.87, for a total transaction of $3,464,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,081 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW stock opened at $525.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 482.42, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $616.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $625.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.