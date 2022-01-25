MV Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,632,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,167,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,176 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,386,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,358 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,219,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,971,000 after purchasing an additional 350,578 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.91.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $88.12 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $92.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $131.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.73.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

