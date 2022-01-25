MV Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,641,000 after buying an additional 198,053 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter worth about $10,748,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,852,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,521,000 after buying an additional 106,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 268,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,489,000 after purchasing an additional 61,240 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

LIT opened at $78.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.28. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $54.88 and a twelve month high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.