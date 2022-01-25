MVL Trading 25.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, MVL has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. MVL has a total market cap of $106.92 million and $1.97 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00041845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006264 BTC.

About MVL

MVL (MVL) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,319,841,650 coins. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

