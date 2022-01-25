My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading 38.2% Lower Over Last Week

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 38.2% against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and $1.62 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00049452 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.16 or 0.06641472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00057011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,369.46 or 0.99518360 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006333 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.