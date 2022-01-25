Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $552.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will announce sales of $552.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $539.60 million to $562.67 million. Nabors Industries reported sales of $446.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.87% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $524.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($22.81) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NBR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,668,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 931.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 34,689 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $103.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $856.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.58. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $55.01 and a 52-week high of $133.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

