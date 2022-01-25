National Bank Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for TELUS in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.86 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of TU stock opened at $23.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the second quarter worth $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 23.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the second quarter worth $141,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 10.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.2627 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 137.84%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

