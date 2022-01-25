National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CAE in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

CAE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $24.49 on Monday. CAE has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $34.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average is $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.27.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $647.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CAE by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,595,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,749,000 after acquiring an additional 333,708 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CAE by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,639,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,284,000 after acquiring an additional 216,475 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CAE by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,549,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,506,000 after acquiring an additional 599,328 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in CAE by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,083,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,559,000 after acquiring an additional 59,375 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of CAE by 4.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,804,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,530,000 after buying an additional 201,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

About CAE

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

