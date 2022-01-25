National Instruments (NATI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect National Instruments to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. National Instruments has set its Q4 2021 guidance at $0.470-$0.610 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $0.47-0.61 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.24. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect National Instruments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

National Instruments stock opened at $41.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.73. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $47.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 102.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.01%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $399,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $98,658.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,007 shares of company stock valued at $727,468. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

