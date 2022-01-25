Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GASNY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Naturgy Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Naturgy Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:GASNY traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $6.29. 27,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,299. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $6.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 6.06%.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.