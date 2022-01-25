NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (NBMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 27th

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from NB Global Monthly Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.39. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON NBMI opened at GBX 89.40 ($1.21) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 88.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 89.12. NB Global Monthly Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 81.70 ($1.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 98.70 ($1.33).
NB Global Monthly Income Fund Company Profile
