NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (NBMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 27th

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from NB Global Monthly Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.39. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON NBMI opened at GBX 89.40 ($1.21) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 88.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 89.12. NB Global Monthly Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 81.70 ($1.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 98.70 ($1.33).

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Company Profile

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

