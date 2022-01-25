Needham & Company LLC Lowers Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Price Target to $10.00

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taboola.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taboola.com has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.58. Taboola.com has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $11.44.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $338.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.30 million. Research analysts predict that Taboola.com will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBLA. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at about $23,287,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

