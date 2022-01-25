Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

NLLSF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Nel ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nel ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NLLSF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.39. 101,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,122. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79. Nel ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

