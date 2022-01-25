Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded Nemetschek from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Nemetschek stock remained flat at $$119.29 during trading on Tuesday. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of $61.95 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.33.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

