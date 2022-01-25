Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut Nemetschek from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEMTF remained flat at $$119.29 on Tuesday. Nemetschek has a 1-year low of $61.95 and a 1-year high of $127.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.70 and its 200 day moving average is $106.33.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

