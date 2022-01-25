Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.14.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NRDS shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Nerdwallet news, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $38,695.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ NRDS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,648. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.87. Nerdwallet has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $34.44.

Nerdwallet Company Profile

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

