Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Macquarie

Macquarie cut shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $395.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock, down from their previous target price of $615.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $656.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Netflix from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $470.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $556.47.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $387.15 on Friday. Netflix has a 12 month low of $351.46 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $171.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $594.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $589.13.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796 over the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Netflix by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

