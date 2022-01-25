Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $451.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $556.47.

NFLX stock opened at $387.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $594.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $589.13. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $351.46 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $171.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,627,620,000 after buying an additional 113,836 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Netflix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,510,833,000 after buying an additional 269,856 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,217,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,067,201,000 after buying an additional 36,951 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,982,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,249,134,000 after buying an additional 108,782 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

