Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CFO Sells $62,224.18 in Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CFO Stephen Furlong sold 17,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $62,224.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen Furlong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Stephen Furlong sold 268 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $911.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.45. 192,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,606. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $90.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.37. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $21.04.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 48.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STIM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Neuronetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 469.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 79.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STIM shares. lowered their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Neuronetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

