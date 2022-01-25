New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,776 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TCS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

The Container Store Group stock opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $528.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $275.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

