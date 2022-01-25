New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $179,000 Holdings in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) by 19.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Codiak BioSciences were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Codiak BioSciences by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Codiak BioSciences by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Codiak BioSciences by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDAK opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 3.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 million. Codiak BioSciences had a negative net margin of 425.30% and a negative return on equity of 169.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Codiak BioSciences Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

