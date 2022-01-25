NextDAO Reaches Market Cap of $1.94 Million (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. NextDAO has a market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $280,375.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NextDAO has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00050558 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001048 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,258,553,365 coins and its circulating supply is 2,218,321,256 coins. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

