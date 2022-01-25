NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Morgan Stanley

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.57.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $81.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $93.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.27, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 466,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 362,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,586,000 after acquiring an additional 40,998 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

