Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Maxim Group raised their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $110.00. The stock had previously closed at $90.72, but opened at $92.55. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Nicolet Bankshares shares last traded at $92.55, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NCBS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Hector Colon purchased 675 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Oliver Pierce Smith acquired 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.43 per share, with a total value of $99,884.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,965 shares of company stock worth $363,345. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 5.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 2.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.21). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.