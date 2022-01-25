NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,623 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 2.6% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at $47,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at $67,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.71. 126,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,426,939. The firm has a market cap of $228.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $16,752,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,376 shares of company stock worth $22,705,317. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.31.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

