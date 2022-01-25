Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.59

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.59 and last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 30028061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

NKLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research downgraded Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Get Nikola alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,927,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $44,262,124.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,709,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $17,473,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,994,492 shares of company stock valued at $101,790,561. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 299.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,025,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nikola by 389.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,933,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130,472 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Nikola by 506.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,000,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,726 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nikola by 113.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,098,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nikola by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,930,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,803 shares during the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.