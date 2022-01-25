Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in NIO were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the second quarter worth about $281,635,000. Natixis increased its stake in shares of NIO by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,778,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,249 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,873,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,624,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of NIO by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,838,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NIO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.51. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $64.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 2.37.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.