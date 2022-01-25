Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 659 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 32,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HPP shares. Mizuho downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.55.

Shares of HPP opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -1,666.39%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

