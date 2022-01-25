Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $916,000 Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 63.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 258,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,639,000 after purchasing an additional 100,691 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Globe Life by 73.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 14,347 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 18.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Globe Life by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,041,000 after buying an additional 46,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

NYSE:GL opened at $102.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.91. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $108.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.198 dividend. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 10.69%.

In other Globe Life news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $79,486.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,492 shares of company stock worth $1,011,977. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

