Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,371,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,107 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 81.1% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,521,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,784,000 after buying an additional 1,129,401 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 23.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,578,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,564,000 after buying an additional 1,054,833 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,518,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,919,000 after buying an additional 596,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 31.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,437,000 after buying an additional 543,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

DEI opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 90.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.26. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 320.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

