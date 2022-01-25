NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

NNGRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised NN Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered NN Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NN Group from €42.00 ($47.73) to €45.00 ($51.14) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NN Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.58.

Shares of NNGRY opened at $27.47 on Monday. NN Group has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $29.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.24.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

