Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Nordstrom worth $10,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JWN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after buying an additional 45,678 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 10,736 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 18,599 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $467,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JWN. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.77.

NYSE:JWN opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 564.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.17. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

