Northeast Bank (NBN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $27.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Northeast Bank stock opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. Northeast Bank has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $41.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 85.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 30,960 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

